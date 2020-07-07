SundayWeatherPlanner

Facebook
City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of Columbia released the finalized ordinance. Here are some takeaways...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MO Labor Dept. reinstates work search requirements
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
COLUMBIA—The topic of police reform...
City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of Columbia released the finalized ordinance. Here are some takeaways...
Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
COLUMBIA — After COVID-19 caused Rainbow...
Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Editor's note: Vivek H. Murthy served as the...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MO Labor Dept. reinstates work search requirements
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
COLUMBIA—The topic of police reform...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Patrick Mahomes signs 10 year extension with Kansas City
KANSAS CITY- Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. This new contract will keep Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season. According to ESPN's...
Laurence Bowers hosts largest camp to date while following COVID guidelines
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri basketball star...
High school football coaches prepare for return
HALLSVILLE — For Mid-Missouri high...
