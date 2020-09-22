SundayWeatherPlanner

Facebook
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Mother helps daughter with mental illness using free resources
COLUMBIA- There are more than 900,000 Missouri residents who experience a mental illness each year, including nearly 200,000 who experience a serious mental illness, according to the state’s...
Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to fool victims
MISSOURI - There's a new phone scam making...
Boone County downgraded from White House's COVID-19 'red zone', eight other mid-Missouri counties added
COLUMBIA - Boone County downgraded from the...
Rock Bridge Hy-Vee gives out meals for National Family Meals Month
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee had a drive-thru event for the community Tuesday, where anyone could come and pick up a free prepared meal. 500 families came out to the Hy-Vee on Nifong...
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
(CNN) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los...
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Mother helps daughter with mental illness using free resources
COLUMBIA- There are more than 900,000 Missouri...
Scammers spoofing FBI phone numbers to fool victims
MISSOURI - There's a new phone scam making...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed seven players will be out for Saturday's game due to COVID-19 in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. While that doesn't mean...
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
(CNN) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los...
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin team up to start NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace as a driver
(CNN) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will be...
