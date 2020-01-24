Sunrise Movement Meeting

COLUMBIA - One youth organization is looking to make big strides this upcoming year to stop climate change.

The Sunrise Movement is a national organization with local "hubs" located around the country. According to the organizations website, the movement is an "army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people".

Heather Belser is the coordinator for the Columbia hub, and is interested in the upcoming year to work with towns in the area to help her organizations cause.

“The other hubs in Kansas City and St. Louis are relatively urban areas, where we're kind of in farmland,” said Belser. “So going out into those rural communities and talking to people in those communities as well as educating them on things like the Green New Deal is going to be important, especially as they affect rural agriculture a lot more than some may think”.

The organization is non-partisan, and looks to endorse certain people to city, state and national office to help their cause. The Sunrise Movement also plans to travel across the Mid-Missouri area and educate residents on the Green New Deal.

The Sunrise Movement hosts its first meeting of the year Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Friends room of the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Although the group is a primarily youth organization, Missourians of all ages are welcome to join.