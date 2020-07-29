Super 8 Offers Free Motel Rooms

KINGDOM CITY - Super 8 Motel is continuing its holiday tradition on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The tradition consists of offering free rooms to families who will visit loved ones at jails, prisons, juvenile detention centers, drug rehabilitation centers, Boys/Girls Town, hospitals, nursing homes, and other live in facilities.

This offer affects six counties: Audrain, boone, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, and Montgomery.

The motel helped 3 to 4 families a year in the past, but last year it hosted 6 families. This year it is expecting 6 families, but the General Manager said they may have as many as 10.

"We've done this for at least 7 or 8 years. And we've never dropped the tradition where as a lot of the other hotels around the country have. It used to be a big tradition every hotel would do but in the last 10 years a lot of hotels have just gone away from helping their communities like that," said General Manager Scott Meisling.

The Super 8 does not ask families in need of a complimentary room for proof of their visit.

The General Manager said in the spirit of the holidays, they are using the honor system.