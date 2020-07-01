Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say we think it's worth it

Facebook
Both directions of I-70 to close east of downtown Kansas City in mid-July
JACKSON COUNTY - From July 10 to July 13, both directions of I-70 on the east side of Kansas City's downtown loop will be closed, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of...
Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri...
Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The family of Ahmonta...
Both directions of I-70 to close east of downtown Kansas City in mid-July
JACKSON COUNTY - From July 10 to July 13, both directions of I-70 on the east side of Kansas City's downtown loop will be closed, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of...
Moniteau County deputies take man into custody for drugs found in vehicle
CALIFORNIA - Deputies with the Moniteau County...
Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri...
City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Following Columbia Mayor Brian...
One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
COLUMBIA -- Stock car champion Jason Russell...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
Fall high school sports season up in the air
COLUMBIA — The fall athletics season is rapidly approaching, but local coaches and players still don't know what to expect. "Right now we're planning on a regular start to the fall,"...
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris...
Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability
COLUMBIA —Wednesday marked the...
Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say we think it's worth it
