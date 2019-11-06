Supporters gather at custody hearing for missing woman's child

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said Wednesday in court that Joseph Elledge is the prime suspect in his wife, Mengqi Ji's, disappearance. Elledge appeared as part of a bond...
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
FULTON - This year, Fulton made history...
17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
JEFFERSON CITY - A deadly shooting on...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missing woman's body found, advisory cancelled
Missing woman's body found, advisory cancelled
KIRKSVILLE - A missing person advisory was cancelled Wednesday after the body of the missing woman was found. According to the Kirksville Police Department, Meredith Lewis, 55, was found deceased...
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney...
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
FULTON - This year, Fulton made history...
MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri announced...
Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
COLUMBIA - The National Association of...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou wrestler enters transfer portal
Mizzou wrestler enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Jaydin Eierman, a Tolton high school graduate, has decided to enter the transfer portal after taking a redshirt season with Mizzou wrestling. In his time at Mizzou, Eierman has already...
Mizzou Women's Basketball joins watchlist for Player of the Year
Mizzou Women's Basketball joins watchlist for Player of the Year
COLUMBIA - A guard for Mizzou Women's...
Mid-Missouri NAIA soccer teams continue to stand on top
Mid-Missouri NAIA soccer teams continue to stand on top
KANSAS CITY - The new Top 25 Men's Soccer Poll...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Supporters gather at custody hearing for missing woman's child
Share: