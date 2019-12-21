Supporters, protesters make their way to Trump's Springfield rally

SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley, Friday afternoon. 

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

"The president's coming! We're super excited," Hawley said in a video posted to Facebook on Friday morning. 

Trump's rally is not expected to begin until 6:30 p.m., but doors for the public will open at 2:00 p.m. 

Trisha Hope and her family were some of the first people in line. They traveled from Houston, Texas and have been following President Trump for a month and a half, starting in West Virginia. 

"His policies have made a big change in my life," Hope said. "I want to make sure he gets re-elected so we are spending our time and energy. We have a grandchild, so I want him to have a future. I want him to know the America I knew. And that's important to me."

Protestors are expected to make an appearance starting at 2:30 p.m.

There will be a KOMU 8 News a crew at the event and we'll have live reports in all shows Friday evening. 

KOMU 8's reporters Eric Graves and Mercedes Mackay, and KOMU 8's producers Hannah Thomas and Jacob Cavaiani contributed to this report. 

Editor's note: This is a developing story, we'll continue to update it as more information becomes available. 

