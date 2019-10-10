Suspect Flees Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - A lone suspect attempted to rob the Motel 6 at 3402 I-70 Drive Southeast Monday morning, but made off with no cash.

Columbia police officers responded at 4:35 a.m. An investigation revealed the suspect, holding a handgun, demanded money from the clerk at the front desk. The clerk told the suspect the motel did not have cash and the suspect fled on foot. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Columbia Police Sgt. Joe Bernhard have no description of the suspect other than his clothing, which was a ski mask, dark hooded jacket, gloves, dark jeans, and dark tennis shoes. A Boone County K9 was on duty and attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Bernhard said the suspect is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.