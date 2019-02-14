suspicious death in jeff city

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have identified the 63-year-old man who died yesterday under what officers are calling suspicious circumstances.

Jerry Robertson was the victim of a possible assault just after 11 p.m., Jefferson City police said they received a call about the assault in the 1400 block of East Miller Street. That's where they found Robertson with a number of wounds.

Robertson was flown to University Hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

JCPD detectives are still investigating the cause of the victim's wounds.

"With wounds like these it's very apparent that they were inflicted by somebody else. We do know that we have people of interest in this case in terms of the frequency that we have these types of things, More often then not the assailant knows the person, so we are trying to establish what that connection might be," Captain Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police said.

Shoemaker said the description of "suspicious" indicates the incident was likely the result of an outburst of emotion, rather than a premeditated or planned crime.

Anyone with information should call Jefferson City police detectives at 573-634-6400 or the Jefferson City CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS to remain anonymous.