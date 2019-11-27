Sustainable Living Fair in Columbia Promotes Future Thinking

COLUMBIA -Mid-Missouri Peaceworks hosted its Sustainable Living Fair today in Columbia's City Hall.

Residents were invited to partake in a variety workshops and approach booths that provided information on how to live more environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Topics covered included composting, solar energy and environmentally friendly buildings.

"Well, I think every community everywhere in the country, and all over the planet needs to figure out how to live in way that's satisfying and fulfilling and leaves what's needed for our children, our grandchildren and their grandchildren," said Mid-Missouri Peaceworks Director, Mark Haim.

Haim went on to say that people can take on reducing their carbon footprint by reducing one aspect of their lifestyle at a time.

"We're encouraging people to take on a piece of it. Figure out something they can do to green up their lifestyle," Haim said. "Little by little, piece by piece, it's an incremental process."

Outside of City Hall welcoming people into the event was Columbia resident, Carolyn Amparan dressed in all plastic bags, encouraging particpants to sign a petition eliminating single-bag use in the city.

"The single-use plastic bags are so wasteful and less than 12 percent of them get recycled. And even if they are recycled, they don't get a lot of use out of them," Amparan said.

Amparan and others will be present at the next City Council meeting this Monday to present an ordinance that would have single use bags banned within one year in the city of Columbia.