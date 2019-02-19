Target 8: Business Flooding

Related Story

When flooding happens to your business: As if the problem isn't bad enough on its own, imagine a battle over damage liability.

Right now that's exactly the case for some Mid-Missouri business owners, who say their landlords have mishandled the situation.

In a Target 8 investigative report we take a look at the conflict that many are finding themselves in the middle of.

The story airs Tuesday, February 9 on KOMU 8 News at Ten.

News

Target 8: Business Flooding
Target 8: Business Flooding
When flooding happens to your business: As if the problem isn't bad enough on its own, imagine a battle over... More >>
3 years ago Monday, February 08 2016 Feb 8, 2016 Monday, February 08, 2016 8:37:00 AM CST February 08, 2016