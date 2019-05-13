Target 8 Investigation: Missouri Department of Public Safety Director's Office Review
Related Story
Target 8 Investigations uncovers the details of the initial review of the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director's Office- including where tax money was spent and the frequent use of a travel agency. Watch Wednesday (05/08/19) on KOMU 8 News at Ten.
News
Target 8 Investigations uncovers the details of the initial review of the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director's Office- including... More >>