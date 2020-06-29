Taxpayers Line Up to Pay Property Taxes Ahead of Deadline

COLUMBIA - Boone County residents have until midnight Tuesday night to submit their property tax payments to the Boone County Collector's Office.

Boone County Collector Patricia Lensmeyer said the tax bills are mailed in the middle of November, and every year there are lot of people that pay in person close to the deadline.

"Today [Tuesday] is the last day that people can pay without penalties, and the deadline is midnight tonight," Lensmeyer said. "If people don't make it to the office by 5 o'clock today to pay in person, then I encourage everyone to use our drop box at the Ninth Street entry. And be sure you sign your check."

Missouri law states property tax can be levied on real property including growing agriculture crops, buildings, structures, and tangible personal property such as cars. Failing to make the payments by the deadline can lead to penalties and interests of up to 25 percent of the amount owed per year.

Lensmeyer said unsigned checks cannot be taken as payments for taxes.

"It happens more than people would think. They get in hurry, they put it in a dropbox and they'll forget to sign the check and then when we are ready to process, we cannot accept the payment, and light fees would apply then," she said.

Taxpayers still have several ways to make their payments at the last minute:

In person: Boone County residents can make their payments in person at the collector's office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Tuesday. The address is 801 E. Walnut Street, Columbia MO 65201.

Drop box: available at the collector's office's Ninth Street entrance until midnight.

By phone: Call 1-877-690-3729.

Online: Visit the website at https://www.showmeboone.com/collector/paytaxesonline.asp

By mail: the U.S. Postal Service at 511 E. Walnut Street will have window open until 7 p.m. Tuesday to ensure the delivery is postmarked with Dec. 31.

For more information or payment method, visit the Boone County Collector's website.