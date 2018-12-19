Teachers unaware of education inititative that\'s been in place for years

COLUMBIA - Teachers from all over Missouri gathered at the Holiday Inn in Columbia for the The Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) convention. During the convention, educators were able to attend meetings and workshops and exchange new ideas and improvements.

One of those improvements was the "top 10 by 20" initiative set up by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) which aims to improve Missouri schools so that they rank among the top 10 states in 2020 for student achievement.

"Top 10 by 20" began in 2009, and very few teachers knew about it at the convention. Dr. Joseph Sartorius, an assistant graduate professor of education studies at Southwest Baptist University, recently found out about the initiative and took it upon himself to spread awareness so the goal can be achieved by 2020.

To achieve this the "top 10 by 20" wants to: Develop a comprehensive system for recruitment of educators, implement higher and clearer academic and performance standards, and use longitudinal data system to improve instruction, among other things.

By being in the top 10 states, DESE said there would be an improvement in the economy and more preparation for students continuing to postsecondary education and the workforce.

However seven years into the initiative, it is starting to look like a long shot for Missouri to be among the top 10 states in the nation. Teachers unaware of this improvement goal look toward principals and superintendents for the blame.

Missouri is currently ranked in the middle of the 50 states.