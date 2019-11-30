Teen Murder Suspect Faces $500,000 Bond

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set bond of $500,000 Monday for the teen-aged suspect in the shooting death of a Columbia teenager last April. 15-year-old Lamarr Terrell Mayfield now faces a preliminary hearing September 25.

Mayfield is a suspect in the April 2012 murder of 17-year-old Bryan Rankin. Mayfield is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. On Friday, a judge determined that Mayfield should be tried as an adult despite his minor status.

Mayfield listened in on the formal reading of the charges against him Monday via video feed from the Boone County Jail, where he is currently being held. Mayfield is being represented by an assigned public defender, while Tracy Gonzalez is prosecuting the case.