Teenager killed, another injured in Mexico shooting

MEXICO - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a teenager in connection with Wednesday's shooting that left one 17-year-old dead and another 17-year-old injured.

The shooting happened on Tyronn Lue Boulevard Wednesday night. Tornez Burton and Jsyeshawn Palmer, both 17, were injured in the shooting; Burton later died.

Ja'vone Hornbeak, 18, turned himself in to the Mexico Public Safety Department on Thursday, according to a press release. He faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement filed for Hornbeak's charges, Hornbeak said he went to Garfield Park with Burton in order to "fight [Palmer] and several other (sic)." Police said Hornbeak admitted to having a gun with him "for protection and safety."

The statement said Hornbeak told police he fired his gun six times after Palmer hit Burton, but didn't know where his shots went. He then reportedly said he shot Palmer on accident, but did not shoot Burton, saying someone else with a gun did that. Hornbeak said he then dropped his gun and ran off.

Police later found the gun and determined it had been reported stolen in March, but Hornbeak denied knowing it was stolen.

Hornbeak's first court appearance is scheduled for August 11.

Investigators said more charges could be filed against Hornbeak or other suspects.

KOMU 8 spoke with a neighbor who said she was sitting outside with her 2 year old son when fighting started across the street from her home. She said she heard six gunshots before she grabbed her toddler and ran inside.

“It happened so quick we ran inside. I hope we never have to go through this again,” Jessica Harris said. “I feel like I endangered my son and I had nothing to do with it. We were just outside doing a family night.”

She said the community needs to step up to make a change.

“Everybody needs to come together and pray for one another. This community needs to rebuild and hopefully, we can have something positive happen from this. It doesn’t need to keep going on,” the mother said.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil and balloon release Thursday night at Garfield Park to honor Burton.