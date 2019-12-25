Teens Charged In Shootings Make Court Appearance

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia teens charged for their involvements in local shootings made appearances Monday at the Boone County courthouse.

18-year-old Channing Williams and 17-year-old Steffon White have arraignment hearings set for 1:30 p.m. Williams allegedly fired three rounds out of a car that hit another vehicle at the intersection of Banks and Worley back in February. Williams was arrested for assault in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Williams entered a not guilty plea at the arraignment and will go to trial at a later date.

Officers arrested White for assault in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon related to the shooting at McBaine Avenue and Dean Street.

White's attorney was not present at the hearing. The arraignment hearing was rescheduled for Monday, May 24th.