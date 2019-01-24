Teens head to MU to learn storytelling strategies for eclipse

Facebook
New bill could expunge records for underage victims of sex trafficking
New bill could expunge records for underage victims of sex trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill in the Missouri House is designed to lift a criminal cloud from victims of sex trafficking, according to its supporters. “What House Bill 397 does is it...
Cell phone-related crashes increase in Missouri
Cell phone-related crashes increase in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Cell phone-related crashes in...
16 people still without homes after Holts Summit complex fire
16 people still without homes after Holts Summit complex fire
HOLTS SUMMIT – More than a dozen...
News
Missouri man pleads guilty to three deaths, given 33-year sentence
Missouri man pleads guilty to three deaths, given 33-year sentence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a toddler. Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Nelson of...
Government shutdown could mean nothing new on tap at local breweries
Government shutdown could mean nothing new on tap at local breweries
COLUMBIA - Local breweries, wineries and...
New bill could expunge records for underage victims of sex trafficking
New bill could expunge records for underage victims of sex trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill in the Missouri...
Cell phone-related crashes increase in Missouri
Cell phone-related crashes increase in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Cell phone-related crashes in...
Senate blocks competing bills to reopen government
Senate blocks competing bills to reopen government
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Senate on Thursday...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively killed moisture production over mid-Missouri. Atmospheric forcing from our jet stream has also held to our south, severely limiting production of...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Closings and Cancellations
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
FAYETTEVILLE - Since opening up conference play on January 8th against No. 1 Tennessee and ultimately dropping the contest, 87-63, the Missouri men’s basketball team has had a hard time...
Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
KANSAS CITY - On Tuesday, the Kansas City...
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the...
