Ten_DBlock

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
May tornado damaged building assessment released
May tornado damaged building assessment released
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County and Jefferson City authorities released a preliminary assessment of the estimated number of buildings damaged in the May 22 tornado. According to a news release, 611...
Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir...
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Jason Russell's family...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
May tornado damaged building assessment released
May tornado damaged building assessment released
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County and Jefferson City authorities released a preliminary assessment of the estimated number of buildings damaged in the May 22 tornado. According to a news release, 611...
Auxvasse man arrested for robbery
Auxvasse man arrested for robbery
MEXICO - A 19-year-old is in custody after...
UPDATE: Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis apartment deaths; suspect sought
UPDATE: Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis apartment deaths; suspect sought
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have...
Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir...
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Jason Russell's family...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Royals lose fifth series in a row
Royals lose fifth series in a row
WASHINGTON - The Royals extended their series losing streak to five on Sunday with a loss to the Washington Nationals. Washington led through the early innings, however, Aldaberto Modesi and...
Cardinals fail to capitalize before All-Star break
Cardinals fail to capitalize before All-Star break
SAN FRANCISCO - A late home run lifted the...
Ja'Mari Ward earns top five finish at the NACAC Championship
Ja'Mari Ward earns top five finish at the NACAC Championship
QUERETARO, Mexico - Ja'Mari Ward and Roberto...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Ten_DBlock
Share: