Thanksgiving Forecast

Two arrested after police pursuit, assault in Fulton
Two arrested after police pursuit, assault in Fulton
FULTON - Two Fulton residents were arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities say they resisted arrest. Fulton Police attempted to stop Daniel Pittman Jr, 26, on Route F when he fled on an ATV...
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
ELDON - A St. Charles woman has died from...
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
COLUMBIA - The missing 5-year-old girl found...
News
Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
MILLER COUNTY - A Brumley man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car accident on MO 42 east of Coker Road Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Devon Frisbie, 21, was headed eastbound around...
Two arrested after police pursuit, assault in Fulton
Two arrested after police pursuit, assault in Fulton
FULTON - Two Fulton residents were arrested...
Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
OLEAN - As natural disasters swept through...
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
ELDON - A St. Charles woman has died from...
State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill dubbed the...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Cardinals take series over New York Mets
Cardinals take series over New York Mets
NEW YORK - The St. Louis Cardinals took game four against the New York Mets Sunday, 4-3. New York needed a win to tie the series after losing the first two games to St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt hit...
Royals avoid series sweep in Minnesota
Royals avoid series sweep in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The Kansas City Royals won the...
St. Louis Blues welcome home first Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues welcome home first Stanley Cup
ST. LOUIS - Despite a few sprinkles on...
Thanksgiving Forecast
