Thanksgiving Rain Update

Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
COLUMBIA - Bird riders can still find scooters scattered around Columbia, but not if the company violates its city agreement again. The company failed to remove its scooters from city sidewalks...
UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots...
UPDATE: Sunrise Beach Police trying to locate man before he can harm his family
SUNRISE BEACH - Multiple agencies are looking...
News
City of Columbia continues plans for climate action despite federal rhetoric
COLUMBIA - Community members met Wednesday to discuss a plan to reduce all greenhouse emissions from the City of Columbia by 2060. The community forum at City Hall updated residents on the...
Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
COLUMBIA - Bird riders can still find scooters...
One person escapes Fulton duplex fire
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded...
MU brings body image resources to Columbia
COLUMBIA - With growing pressure for...
UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care. They don't expect a bill doubled in price. KOMU 8 News received a bill...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
Weather
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of Columbia is asking residents not to park on priority routes. The city also...
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
FINAL UPDATE: The system is dissipating and...
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National...
Blues' comeback efforts are not enough in loss to Red Wings
DETROIT- The St. Louis Blues traveled to Detroit on Wednesday night to take on the Detroit Red Wings. The game started off slowly, with no goals scored in the first period. The Red Wings scored 3...
Columbia College volleyball teams sweeps Vanguard in NAIA Tournament
SIOUX CITY, IA - After dropping its first...
Central Methodist falls in four sets to Lindsey Wilson College in second round of NAIA Tournament
SIOUX CITY, IA - After finishing the regular...
Thanksgiving Rain Update
