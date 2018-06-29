The Art House attracts local artists and tourists

FULTON - The Art House gallery stripped its walls Wednesday in preparation for the second annual Callaway Plein Air event that kicks off Thursday morning, the only event of its kind in mid-Missouri.

The Art House is home to artwork from more than 100 local artists. When it opened in Spring 2014, it only represented 12 artists.

"We're drawing people from the region that are coming here to buy hand-crafted jewelry, ceramics, paintings," Curator-Director of The Art House Brian Mahieu said.

Mahieu said before The Art House was built, there was a void in the region for local artists to display and sell their work. Mahieu said The Art House has an educational focus that creates an economic impact. The Art House educates the public on different styles of art through classes and workshops, and also allows local artists sell their pieces of art to make a profit.

Another economic impact The Art House creates is through its events since it is the only gallery of its kind in the area. Mahieu said this is a big draw for tourists.

The next event The Art House plans to attract tourists to is the Callaway Plein Air event. Plein air artwork is when artists paint the landscape in front of them outside.

Callaway Plein Air begins Thursday morning at The Art House at 531 Court Street in Fulton. The artists will participate in different painting events, have the opportunity to attend workshops and will have their artwork on display at an exhibit.

The public can attend the plein air events throughout the four-day long event. On Sunday, May 31, The Art House will hold an exhibit for the public to view and purchase more than150 paintings completed from the event.

"Callaway Plein Air is a great opportunity for people to see the artists creating the work," Mahieu said. "They get to see the process of art."

Mahieu said when people can see the answers to their questions about how, when and where the artwork was created, they will feel more connected to the artwork.

Some new aspects to the event this year include five special awards for artists (quick paint, sunset paint, nocturne, figure in the landscape and paint the town) and the opportunity for artists to attend a workshop from artist and event judge Frank Stack.

Mahieu said The Art House provides a way for the public and artists to connect in a nonverbal way.

"Art says what nothing else can say," Mahieu said.

The paintings from the event will be on display in an exhibit for the month of June for the public to view and purchase.

To find more information on Callaway Plein Air check out The Art House's website. Rain or shine, Fulton residents can expect to see easels and artists painting outside.