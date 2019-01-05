The Battle for the Callaway Cup this Week

KINGDOM CITY, MO - This week Friday Night Fever's high school football game of the week features South Callaway at North Callaway. The Callaway Cup has even more signifigance to a player that's seen both sides of the rivalry.

North Callaway coach Mike Emmons knows the result of this weeks Callaway Cup game... won't every go away.

"A lot of them are going to spend their whole life here and see eachother for their whole lifes," said Mike Emmons. "They're going to be talking about it for a long time so it definitely does."

"Not only is it just for us, but especially with us losing it last year it's more for the former players and all of the North Callaway community and everybody," said Jared Graves, North Callaway Sr., wide receiver. "It's the most important thing in my life right now."

Graves, spending his second season on varsity, knows this is his last shot.

"Not experiencing the Callaway Cup myself... I really want to get it before I get out of here," said Graves.

For Clark... he's experienced plenty of defeat in this rivalry... in an unconventional manner.

"It's huge for me I went to South Callaway until halfway through freshman year... lost the Callaway cup then and came over to North Callaway and lost it last year as well," said Austin Clark, North Callaway Sr., Linebacker.

Clark didn't play varsity his sophomore year, the last time North Callaway won the cup. His former friends and teammates are still apart of his life.

"I talk to them every now and then to see how are things going," said Clark. "They say they're doing pretty good. They already know we need to work on it but I think we're going to do good."

North Callaway's first win couldn't come at a better time.

"I would love to get the first win going now. We've got to get going now."

A Callaway Cup, to help turn a season around.