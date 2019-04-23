The Broadway Hotel to Officially Open Its Doors in Columbia

COLUMBIA - After three years of construction and planning, The Broadway Columbia- A DoubleTree by Hilton will officially open to the public.

The Broadway started accepting guests last week, but Thursday marks the first time anyone is able to come in and see the finished product.

General Manager Bob McDonald hopes it will draw people back downtown to The District.

The Broadway stands eight stories tall and is unique despite being part of the national DoubleTree chain. The hotel features artwork from local artists and the pieces symbolize key characteristics of Columbia. Some of the art was made specifically for The Broadway.

The hotel has 114 rooms and McDonald said about 170 job positions have already been filled.

The hotel also features an in-house public restaurant called "Eleven Eleven."

"The Roof" of The Broadway, which is an indoor and outdoor lounge facility, is also open to the public everyday at four.

The official ribbon cutting and grand opening will at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.