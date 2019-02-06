The Missouri Open Hosts Golf's Pro Division

COLUMBIA - The Missouri open at the club at Old Hawthorne. Mizzou golfer Jace Long is leading the amateur divsion wtih a 3 under 69.



Columbia's Scott Bess currently tied for 8th in senior pro divsion. Bess shot 78. Jeff Whitfield knows the course, he's the director of golf at Old Hawthone. Whitfield currently leads senior pro division (-3) 69.

The leader of the pro divsion is Clay Devers at -5..he shot 67. The final round is tomorrow.