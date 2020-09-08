Thousands gather to rally against abortion

JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists are planning to rally in the capital Saturday, one of many protests across the country.

The 40 Days For Life team is hosting the 7th annual March For Life. Campaign Director Kathy Frock has organized more than 1,000 participants including three guest speakers for the rally Saturday.

Frock's team worked to set up for the March For Life rally Friday afternoon, in preparation for Saturday morning.

"I have so many helpers that do so many things, but I kind of just go where the spirit leads me, and He leads me to wonderful people that are so brilliant and innovative and talented," Frock said. "Because of that, we have this beautiful March For Life each year, and this is the seventh year we'll have it."

The first 600 participants who arrive will receive "I am pro-life" buttons.

40 Days For Life invited businesses throughout the mid-Missouri area to display their services to the thousands of people rallying Saturday. One supporter that will be at the rally is the local Pregnancy Help Center of Central Missouri.

"We provide services for each of our clients," Executive Director Leslie Kerns said. "We have pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and we have classes, all kinds of classes, like prenatal parenting, how to get a job, things like that.

Kerns said the center works with local agencies to assist clients with housing or insurance. It also has professional licensed counselors who volunteer their time.

The march began around 10:30 a.m.