Thousands Projected to Attend Homecoming Events

COLUMBIA - Thousands of people are expected to attend festivities for the 101st University of Missouri Homecoming on Friday.

Events will begin at noon with a reception at the Reynolds Alumni Center. Hosts encourage visitors to attend the gathering to reconnect with former classmates as well as to receive additional information about the weekends' festivities.

Campus decorations will follow the reception in Greektown on the MU Campus. The showings are cost-free and will last from 6pm to 9:30pm.

The free entertainment will continue at the spirit rally with a performance from MTV Video Music Award Nominee Imagine Dragons. The indie rock group will perform outside the MU Student Center from 9:30pm to 11pm. After playing Mizzou, the band will travel overseas to begin a European tour.

All of the events lead up to Missouri's cat-on-cat football game against the University of Kentucky Wildcats. The two teams will face off on Saturday at 11am.