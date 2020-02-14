Thousands Take Part in Mud Run

COLUMBIA - Thousands of people took part in the second annual Epic Mud Run at the Midway Travel Center Sunday. The runner faced several obstacles during the 3-mile run, including a 125-foot-long mud pit, a color zone, and two giant mud slides.

Last year, the event was put on for the Travel Channel as a part of the show "Truck Stop Missouri." Organizers say 600 people partcipated last year, but estimated that 3,000 or more took part this year. The recent rain also help make the run extra muddy.

"As you can tell, the rain was perfect," said Mark Livesay, one of the event's organizers. "It's been so dry and to have that rain the last minute is really what elevated this course to a whole new level."

Some proceeds from the event went to support the MU Children's Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. The U.S. Airforce, Veteran's United Home Loans, and Ultramax sports teamed up to put on the mud run. For more information on the mud run, click here.