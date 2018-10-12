Three properties abated in Boone County

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
ARC set to reopen at noon Friday after water main break
ARC set to reopen at noon Friday after water main break
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) on West Ash street is set to reopen at noon on Friday. The ARC was closed after a water main...
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted...
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
ARC set to reopen at noon Friday after water main break
ARC set to reopen at noon Friday after water main break
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) on West Ash street is set to reopen at noon on Friday. The ARC was closed after a water main...
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted...
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans...
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling...
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
COLUMBIA - A new ad that attacks Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley is no surprise, but the catch is: who's paying for it. Slightly different versions are airing, one with a caption...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire...
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
St. Louis Blues defeats Calgary Flames for first win of the season
St. Louis Blues defeats Calgary Flames for first win of the season
Columbia-- The St. Louis Blues defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 to pick up their first win of the season. Calgary scored first on a goal from James Neal, however the Blues responded with four...
Blues looking to revive win column
Blues looking to revive win column
ST. LOUIS - It has been 186 days since the...
Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll
Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the Columbia College...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Three properties abated in Boone County
Share: