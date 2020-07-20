Three teens injured in weekend shootings

COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers reported a second shots fired incident in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard this weekend.

At approximately 11:22 p.m. Sunday, Columbia police officers responded to a call shots fired, the Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had sustained a non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers also found several shell casings on scene.

Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a dark colored SUV with rusted areas.

Police believe this incident is connected to another incident that occurred early Saturday morning that injured a 13-year old boy and a 16-year old boy. Both shootings happened in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard.