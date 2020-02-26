THU APR 11 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic front-runner's strength in what could be several candidates'...
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by...
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
JEFFERSON CITY - Lieutenant Governor Mike...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic front-runner's strength in what could be several candidates'...
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by...
Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
COLUMBIA - Columbia neighborhood watch is...
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
JEFFERSON CITY - Lieutenant Governor Mike...
City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Public Works...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues claim a rivalry thriller
Blues claim a rivalry thriller
ST. LOUIS- The Blues picked up their fifth straight win Tuesday night when they took on the Chicago Blackhawks at home in St. Louis. The last time the two met, the Blues pulled out four goals in...
Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
COLUMBIA- Tolton came out strong in their...
Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut
Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut
JUPITER, Fla.- The Cardinals had a rough day...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
THU APR 11 NEWS 7AM
Share: