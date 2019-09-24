THU AUG 29 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Rice Road closed due to shots fired
COLUMBIA - Police closed Rice Road at McKee Street in Columbia after police found evidence 17 shots were fired. This is near the scene of Sunday's double homicide, but it is unclear if the two...
Woman charged with animal abuse and neglect, more than 100 animals dead
BENTON COUNTY - A woman was arrested last week...
Autopsies point to apparent murder-suicide in Gasconade County
BELLE - Preliminary autopsy results indicate...
Missouri school report cards are getting a report card of their own
COLUMBIA - A forum will be held on Tuesday at the Country Club of Missouri discussing report cards produced by the state. Acting as a report card for the report cards, the forum will show the...
Rice Road closed due to shots fired
COLUMBIA - Police closed Rice Road at McKee...
Jefferson City man carjacked in Kansas City, left only with wheelchair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jefferson City man...
Greta Thunberg and others file complaint over climate crisis
(CNN) -- Swedish climate activist Greta...
Woman charged with animal abuse and neglect, more than 100 animals dead
BENTON COUNTY - A woman was arrested last week...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
SEC Defensive Player of the Week awarded to Cale Garrett
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's win over South Carolina isn't the only accomplishment for the team. Senior linebacker Cale Garrett was named SEC's Defensive Player of the Week. Garrett is the second Tiger to...
Royals manager Ned Yost to retire after 100-loss season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City...
Rock Bridge tennis program pursues Hall of Fame induction
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is...
