THU AUG 29 NEWS 7AM

Car catches fire in the Holiday Inn parking lot
Car catches fire in the Holiday Inn parking lot
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the Holiday Inn on I-70 Drive SW. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Columbia Fire Marshal Rachel Smith said CFD put...
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
Annual tractor pull adds at least 20 new trucks to its show
STURGEON - The Central Missouri Honor Flight...
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business
COLUMBIA - Family fun center Lazer Lanes will...
Hundreds visit Lake of the Ozarks to celebrate Labor Day weekend
Hundreds visit Lake of the Ozarks to celebrate Labor Day weekend
LAKE OZARK- The Lake of the Ozarks is a hot...
Cooper's Landing wraps up summer with live music and food trucks
Cooper's Landing wraps up summer with live music and food trucks
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing celebrated the end...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Mirts makes history for the Cougars
Mirts makes history for the Cougars
COLUMBIA - Columbia College's Kelsey Mirts set a school record for the Cougar's women's soccer team today. She scored five of the six goals allowing the Cougars a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa...
Mizzou soccer defeats Xavier in double overtime victory
Mizzou soccer defeats Xavier in double overtime victory
COLUMBIA - Mizzou soccer continues its early...
Royals defeat Orioles in back-and-forth affair
Royals defeat Orioles in back-and-forth affair
KANSAS CITY - The Royals held off the Orioles...
