THU AUG 29 NEWS NOON

BREAKING: One injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia Friday night, police say. At least five emergency vehicles responded to the scene on Whispering Meadows Court. Online dispatch...
BREAKING: Water rescue underway on Missouri River in Callaway County
JEFFERSON CITY - A water rescue is underway in...
One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a...
News
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Tornado built bond for Jefferson City Jays
JEFFERSON CITY — Barely awake after his 5:30 a.m. alarm woke him for football workouts, Jefferson City Jays quarterback Cole Gresham was confused when he reached over to his...
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The weather couldn't hold in its...
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
