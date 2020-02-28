THU JAN 30 NEWS 1PM

Facebook
Police respond to incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident early this morning on Paris Road, just south of Waco Road. Northbound lanes on Paris Road were closed for most of the morning while Columbia Police...
Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens...
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first...
News
Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of crimes with adequate representation, resulting in the actual and constructive...
Exercise and mental health
It's a proven way to boost your mental health...
Police respond to incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident...
St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
(CNN) -- Domestic violence perpetrators and...
Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Blues trying to add Islanders to their win streak
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues host the New York Islanders Thursday night as the Blues are entering the game on a five-game win streak. The Blues are 1st in their division and the Western...
Preview: Missouri hosts Auburn WBB
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers will host the...
Missouri earns 1st SEC road win of season at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE - The Missouri Tigers were away from...
What's On
Share: