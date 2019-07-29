THU JULY 26 WX 7AM

Facebook
Protest planned before meeting on Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA - People against a proposed drink specials ordinance in Columbia have organized a protest for Monday afternoon. The proposed regulations would limit drink specials between 9 p.m....
Moberly police arrest two after traffic stop
COLUMBIA — Moberly police arrested...
Randolph deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Randolph deputies warned...
News
Protest planned before meeting on Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA - People against a proposed drink specials ordinance in Columbia have organized a protest for Monday afternoon. The proposed regulations would limit drink specials between 9 p.m....
Moberly police arrest two after traffic stop
COLUMBIA — Moberly police arrested...
Randolph deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Randolph deputies warned...
Jefferson City haunted house to be featured on Travel Channel
JEFFERSON CITY - The haunted house on Hobo...
Columbia celebrates World Refugee Day
COLUMBIA - World Refugee Day was celebrated in...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Show-Me State Games competitor finds lost love for running
COLUMBIA - Athletes competed in the Show-Me State Games Track and Field competition on Saturday, and for one athlete, it was the first time in 20 years. Kenny Williams was a track star in high...
Royals trade Diekman to A's
KANSAS CITY - The Royals traded left-handed...
Trio of Tigers heading to USATF Championships
COLUMBIA - A few current and former Mizzou...
