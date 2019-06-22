THU JUNE 20 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Protesters demand overturn of Missouri's abortion law
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protesters convened at the state capitol Saturday to rally against the state law restricting abortion. Through the wet drizzly morning, nearly 200 protesters led...
One man rescued from Flat Branch flooding
COLUMBIA - One man was rescued from...
Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have...
News
Protesters demand overturn of Missouri's abortion law
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protesters convened at the state capitol Saturday to rally against the state law restricting abortion. Through the wet drizzly morning, nearly 200 protesters led...
One man rescued from Flat Branch flooding
COLUMBIA - One man was rescued from...
Mizzou javelin takes first and second in USATF U20 Outdoor Championship
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - Mizzou javelin throwers Ava...
Boonville's "Heritage Days" hopes to thrive despite floods
BOONVILLE - Recent flooding aside, organizers...
Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Mizzou javelin takes first and second in USATF U20 Outdoor Championship
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - Mizzou javelin throwers Ava Curry and Skylar Ciccolini take first and second place in the 2019 USA Track and Field U2 Outdoor Championship Friday night. Currently wrapping...
Jontay Porter not taken in NBA draft
Former Missouri Tiger forward Jontay Porter...
Marlins win in extra innings against Cardinals
ST. LOUIS - The Miami Marlins earned a split...
