THU MAY 02 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. St. Louis eliminated the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 victory to win the Western Conference Final...
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St....
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Kwik Trip veggie trays again linked to salmonella
Kwik Trip veggie trays again linked to salmonella
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip has removed some vegetable trays from its stores after several reported illnesses in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Health...
NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega
NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR is buying...
Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has...
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St....
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. St. Louis eliminated the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 victory to win the Western Conference Final...
Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - Ole Miss eliminated Missouri from...
Cougars name Jones-Olson as volleyball coach
Cougars name Jones-Olson as volleyball coach
COLUMBIA - Columbia College tapped Allison...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
THU MAY 02 NEWS 7AM
Share: