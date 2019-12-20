THU MAY 09 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
UPDATE: Suspected purse thief identified, arrested along with accomplice
COLUMBIA - Police announced Friday they arrested a man and woman in connection with reported purse thefts. On Tuesday, police asked the public for help via Twitter in identify a man who had been...
SSM Health to broaden search for partner beyond MU Health Care
JEFFERSON CITY - MU Health Care will no longer...
Miss Missouri Simone Esters is second runner up in Miss America competition
COLUMBIA - As the school semester winds...
News
UPDATE: Suspected purse thief identified, arrested along with accomplice
COLUMBIA - Police announced Friday they arrested a man and woman in connection with reported purse thefts. On Tuesday, police asked the public for help via Twitter in identify a man who had been...
Dr. Ty Crain announced as new Fulton Superintendent
FULTON - The Board of Education announced...
MU to receive $24.8 million worth of federal funding
COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt announced that a...
Joseph Elledge indicted by Boone County Grand Jury
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge has been...
SSM Health to broaden search for partner beyond MU Health Care
JEFFERSON CITY - MU Health Care will no longer...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy Hubbard sat down for a meeting with their supervisor at city hall on a Wednesday in October, they were under the impression it was a monthly...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Missouri football announces 10 signees
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team announced 10 signees as part of the 2020 class on Wednesday, and five of them are from Missouri. QB Brady Cook from St. Louis RB Elijah Young from Knoxville...
Ryan Walters retained as MU football defensive coordinator
COLUMBIA - MU head football coach Eli...
Sports Xtra: Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz
What's On
