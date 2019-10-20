THU OCT 17 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster Keith Simon during Sunday's services. Simon had discussed gender...
Teenage boy killed in Rice Road shooting
Teenage boy killed in Rice Road shooting
COLUMBIA - A 13-year-old boy was killed in a...
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Sunday afternoon. During the walk, participants held multicolored flowers in the air...
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at...
Teenage boy killed in Rice Road shooting
Teenage boy killed in Rice Road shooting
COLUMBIA - A 13-year-old boy was killed in a...
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to...
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou volleyball overpowers Tennessee
Mizzou volleyball overpowers Tennessee
COLUMBIA - Although it wasn't a clean sweep, Mizzou volleyball stayed in control to defeat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday. The Tigers swiftly blew through the first two sets, winning...
Mizzou suffers heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt
Mizzou suffers heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, TN - The Missouri Tigers suffered a...
Blues Shutdown By Canadiens, Lose 5-2
Blues Shutdown By Canadiens, Lose 5-2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues fell to the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
THU OCT 17 NEWS 4AM
Share: