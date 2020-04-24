THUR APR 23 WX 6AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, one of the residents at Valley Park Retirement Center...
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia's...
Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, one of the residents at Valley Park Retirement Center...
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia's...
Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
FULTON – A Fulton restaurant owner is...
Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
COLUMBIA - Just one month before its 5 year...
Local musician performs in parking garage concert
Local musician performs in parking garage concert
COLUMBIA - Local musician Clayton Hicklin...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Jordan Elliott becomes first Mizzou player taken in 2020 NFL Draft
Jordan Elliott becomes first Mizzou player taken in 2020 NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was selected by the Cleveland Browns at pick number 88 in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night. Elliot spent the last...
Stichnote settled in at Millikin
Stichnote settled in at Millikin
ASHLAND - Former Southern Boone County...
Cheerleading gym tries to stay positive amid COVID-19 cancellations
Cheerleading gym tries to stay positive amid COVID-19 cancellations
OSAGE BEACH - Show Me Athletics will not be...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
THUR APR 23 WX 6AM
Share: