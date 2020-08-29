THUR AUG 27 WX 11AM

Facebook
Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric Cooperative sent 10 linemen and five trucks to DeRidder, La. Saturday morning to assist with power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane...
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a...
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Missouri cancels practice to stand up to racial inequality
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial injustice by canceling a practice to protest the police shooting of Jacob...
Boone County Electric Cooperative restoring power in Louisiana
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric...
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a...
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: 131 new cases in Boone County marks single day record
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
CPS parents react to new spectator guidelines
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates from the games in the Friday Night Fever liveblog . Warrensburg 48...
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
New Kids on the Block: Week 1 Capital City G.O.T.W Preview
JEFFERSON CITY - After months of playing the...
What's On
Contests
