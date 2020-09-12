THUR SEP 10 WX 7AM

Facebook
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling to Boonville to take on the Pirates. Boonville has never beaten Southern...
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from...
MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials...
DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical marijuana fees to a state veterans agency. In a press...
CPS will offer more tech support next week
CPS will offer more tech support next week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will...
North Callaway football game canceled
North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
