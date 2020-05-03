THURS MAY 01 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4. Kelly Fields Boutique is among those businesses...
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Saturday it has renewed its football rivalry with Kansas. The renewal includes a four-game set, starting in 2025 at Faurot Field and continuing in 2026, 2031...
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
COLUMBIA - 13 years ago, Chase Daniel led the...
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic...
