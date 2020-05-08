THURS MAY 07 WX 6AM

Facebook
Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs
COLUMBIA - MU is continuing to work on covering a $17 million budget gap that was created when Gov. Mike Parson announced necessary state withholdings for COVID-19 planning. As a result, there...
Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization to postpone state competitions
MEXICO, Mo. - The Miss Missouri Scholarship...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
COLUMBIA – Rooted in the history of the University of Missouri are traditions dating back to the school's opening in 1839. However, due to COVID-19, many of those celebrations for graduating...
Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark...
Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to...
Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held...
Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home
FULTON - Some Fulton residents opened their...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in the afternoon. That trend will continue up until the middle of the month and...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Sports
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 NFL teams was released by the league on Thursday night. The Chiefs will open up the...
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the...
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO)...
Weekly Wellness
