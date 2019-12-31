Thursday, April 26: Sports at Six

Facebook
DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department confirm a shooting happened Tuesday just before noon outside We B Smokin on Paris Rd. One victim has sustained life-threatening injuries. CPD has confirmed...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash...
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
FAYETTE - Law enforcement are continuing the...
Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a gas station. It all happened Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. at the Beeline gas station...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau...
Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team extended its win streak to four games behind a record-setting performance from sophomore guard Torrence Watson Monday night, defeating Chicago State...
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated...
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated...
