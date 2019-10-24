Thursday, August 4: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Attorney General warns of senior scams
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is traveling across the state this week giving safety presentation to senior citizens. His "Senior Safety Week" tour made a stop at Heisinger...
Fulton School District proposes updating entire school system
FULTON - The Fulton School District is...
Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has...
TARGET 8: Deeper look into a multi-state animal abuse investigation
COLE CAMP - Tiffany Woodington is being charged with multiple felony and misdemenor charges all regarding animal abuse. 120 perished dogs and one cat were found...
Residents oppose development plan on floodplain
COLUMBIA—A development plan that...
Attorney General warns of senior scams
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric...
Proposed Lake of the Ozarks soccer complex stirs debate
CAMDENTON - A proposed soccer complex has more...
Fulton man arrested on moped, charged with drug-related offenses
FULTON - A Fulton man was arrested this...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a...
Scherzer goes for five as Nats win game one of World Series
HOUSTON - Mizzou alum Max Scherzer pitched...
MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
COLUMBIA - The legend of "Mad" Max Scherzer...
