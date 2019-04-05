Thursday, December 8: Sports at Six

Facebook
Camden County deputies: Woman tried to set someone on fire
Camden County deputies: Woman tried to set someone on fire
MACKS CREEK- Camden County deputies arrested a woman Thursday, saying she doused a man with lighter fluid and tried to set him on fire. Deputies originally responded to the scene after a caller...
Columbia police warn of intruders claiming to be officers
Columbia police warn of intruders claiming to be officers
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving...
Millions are seeing smaller tax refunds. Here's what to do for next year.
Millions are seeing smaller tax refunds. Here's what to do for next year.
JEFFERSON CITY — The biggest federal tax...
MU facing potential housing shortage for freshmen
MU facing potential housing shortage for freshmen
COLUMBIA - Some future MU freshmen may find...
MU students win big at entrepreneurial contest
MU students win big at entrepreneurial contest
COLUMBIA - Two companies founded by MU...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Pain and Perseverance: Carli Buschjost's path to college softball
Pain and Perseverance: Carli Buschjost's path to college softball
COLUMBIA - Carli Buschjost's softball story began as an ordinary one. "Athletics have been a big thing for my whole family. I started when I was seven or eight and just went from there. Ever since...
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
CHICAGO - Following a 3-2 shootout win against...
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach...
Thursday, December 8: Sports at Six
