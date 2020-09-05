Thursday Evening Weather

Facebook
MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA -- MU Health Care is now requiring a doctor’s order to get tested for COVID-19 in Boone County. MU Health Care Public Relations Manager, Jesslyn Chew, said it has always...
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA-Welcome to week two of Friday Night...
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football...
News
Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
GLASGOW — Glasgow School District held a grand opening for the new John Donaldson Field on Friday, September 4. The community came up with the idea to honor the Glasgow-born Negro League...
Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak
VANDALIA - Tri-County Care Center announced...
Jacob Blake appears via video from his hospital bed for first court appearance
(CNN) -- Wearing a blue dress shirt and a...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
GLASGOW — Glasgow School District held a grand opening for the new John Donaldson Field on Friday, September 4. The community came up with the idea to honor the Glasgow-born Negro League...
No new Covid-19 cases for MU football team
COLUMBIA – Mizzou’s football...
Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA-Welcome to week two of Friday Night...
Contests
Thursday Evening Weather
