Thursday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new study from the Missouri Agricultural Foundation found the $48 billion industry could soon contribute even more to the state’s economy. The study was conducted as part of the...
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection...
Attorney for Hailey Owens' killer says death sentence unconstitutional
Attorney for Hailey Owens' killer says death sentence unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY - The public defender for Craig...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives discussed a bill on Tuesday morning that would address the state's high maternal mortality rates. The bill would require medical...
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new study from the Missouri...
Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood
Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old St. Louis...
Holts Summit alderman candidate pulls out of coin toss
Holts Summit alderman candidate pulls out of coin toss
HOLTS SUMMIT - Lisa Buhr, one of the...
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
WINNIPEG - After finishing the regular season with back-to-back wins against Philadelphia and Vancouver, the St. Louis Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues, who closed out the...
Columbia College softball player earns fifth "Player of the Week" honor
Columbia College softball player earns fifth "Player of the Week" honor
COLUMBIA - Columbia College softball player...
Missouri softball goes 2-2 in Mizzou Tournament
Missouri softball goes 2-2 in Mizzou Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team hosted...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Thursday Evening Weather Update
Share: